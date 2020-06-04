Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 263.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

