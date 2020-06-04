Fearnley Fonds Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Fearnley Fonds’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

