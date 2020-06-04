First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of First American Financial worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after purchasing an additional 208,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

