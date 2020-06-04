First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

