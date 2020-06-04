First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,579 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Arch Coal worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 328,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

