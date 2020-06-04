First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of US Ecology worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Ecology by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock worth $89,887. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.