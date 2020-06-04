First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of First Busey worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $60,871.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,698 shares of company stock worth $286,283 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

