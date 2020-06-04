First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.