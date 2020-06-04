First Trust Advisors LP Has $878,000 Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Meritor worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritor by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritor by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Meritor by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 166,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 151,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

