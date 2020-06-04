First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.