First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PQ Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.26 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PQG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

