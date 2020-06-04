First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,812 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 407,407 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,149,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 586,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $420.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

