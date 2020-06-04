First Trust Advisors LP Sells 38,101 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AssetMark Financial worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 13,413 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $339,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares in the company, valued at $62,240,049.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,736 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $47,045.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,863 shares of company stock worth $14,324,530 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

