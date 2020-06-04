First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,483 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of QCR worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QCR by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

