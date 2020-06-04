First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,386 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.45. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.