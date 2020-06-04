First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSBI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Schultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $297,336. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $343.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.