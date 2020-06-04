Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

