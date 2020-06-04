Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,563,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

