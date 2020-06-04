FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of FTI Consulting worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.