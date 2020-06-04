Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,747,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of GPC opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.