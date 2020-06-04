Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

