Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

