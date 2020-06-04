Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.31% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,415,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.