GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,060 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at $61,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 30.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 609,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE ABR opened at $9.24 on Thursday. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

