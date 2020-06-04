GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

