GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of State Street by 14,831.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:STT opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

