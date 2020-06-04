GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 583.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 3.23. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

