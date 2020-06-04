GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

