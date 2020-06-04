GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $250,000 Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 2.31% of Kirkland’s worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 405,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $209.41 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

