GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,869,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 664,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

