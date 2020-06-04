GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 17,366 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of BRG opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,930 shares of company stock valued at $155,635. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

