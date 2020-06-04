GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

