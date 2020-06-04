GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 34,360 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,360 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDD. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

