GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 34,793 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,793 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Radian Group stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

