GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,389 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 117.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on POWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CJS Securities cut shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

