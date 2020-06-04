GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 9,549 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 113,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

