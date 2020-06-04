GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $266,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $2,493,645.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brandt Minnich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 537,915 shares of company stock worth $19,974,389. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $42.55 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

