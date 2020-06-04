GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 248,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 227.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 211,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 189,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $99.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

