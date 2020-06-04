Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.36. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 40,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

