Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.59. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 673,585 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $15,643,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 657.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,428 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

