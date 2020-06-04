Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,932,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 399,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 376,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,966,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,688,000 after purchasing an additional 340,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $189,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

