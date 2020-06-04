Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $251.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.33.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HII opened at $199.67 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

