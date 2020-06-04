Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 2,124,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,648,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 519.19% and a negative return on equity of 364.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 394.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 13.45% of Inpixon worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

