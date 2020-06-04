Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.33 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

