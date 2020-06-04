Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.29. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

