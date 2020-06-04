International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Fearnley Fonds

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Fearnley Fonds’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.01. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $19,602,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

