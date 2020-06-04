InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 1,364.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,201 shares of company stock worth $2,044,943. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

