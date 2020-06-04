Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 667,637 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 357,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

