iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.69% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $38,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $263.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.75. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.