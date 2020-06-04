iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

